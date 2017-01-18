Carroll does a 180: A look back at Carroll County 180 years after its founding

When Dorothy Scott was 13, she stood on a balcony at the intersection of Main Street and Pennsylvania Avenue in Westminster and watched as floats made their way downtown in celebration of Carroll County's 100th anniversary.

Now, 80 years later, the county is preparing the annual celebration of the creation of Carroll on Jan. 19, 1837.

Saturday, two days after the official 180th anniversary, the Historical Society of Carroll County will hold their celebration at Grace Lutheran Church. Gianna Baccala, marketing and events assistant with the society, said the event is an opportunity for the community to celebrate the long history of the county, with free refreshments, celebratory cupcakes and a speech by Sam Riley on the history of the Shriver family.

While the event this weekend is a relatively low-key affair, the county has gone all out for each of their 50-year anniversaries of the founding.

Photos from the Carroll County Centennial Parade in Westminster Maryland in 1937. (Ken Koons) (Ken Koons)

The semicentennial was held in April of 1887, and was a large affair for the area at the time. The event featured a horseback parade with 1,000 horsemen, a 250-piece consolidated band and the singing of "America" by the entire gathered crowd. Reports say the weather was warm and thousands of people had come to celebrate from Carroll and the surrounding counties.

The 100th anniversary was celebrated by both a parade and a "Carroll Caravan" pageant written by Dorothy Elderdice, a peace activist and local playwright and director.

Scott said she remembers the weather being warm, because her father neglected to wear a hat and got a sunburn on his head. Scott grew up in Baltimore, but her father was originally from Carroll County. In the city, he and other transplants formed the Carroll County Society of Baltimore. Together they made their way up into Westminster to watch the coming of the parade. Scott said it consisted mostly of business floats which made their way down Main Street before turning around and heading back. Today, she says when riding the shuttle into town, she still looks up at the balcony where she stood 80 years ago.

"Some, I couldn't figure out how they were driving," Scott said. "They didn't have openings in the front. Of course, they weren't all driving. Some were being pulled by horses."

Carroll was formed in 1837, by legislation by the General Assembly of Maryland, fulfilling a quest by citizens to be recognized that traced back more than 50 years. The first petition — signed by 12 citizens — to the general assembly regarding the creation of a county between Baltimore and Frederick counties was created in 1783; the petition proposed that the area be called Paca County after then-current Maryland Governor William Paca. Between that first petition and the eventual creation of the county, several proposals made their way to the state government, all to eventually be rejected.

The reason locals were so determined to split off and form their own county was primarily one of convenience. As what-is-now Carroll was divided into Baltimore and Frederick Counties, centrally located residents had to travel up to 40 miles to the county seats for wills, sales and other county business.

Another positive of the creation of the county would be boosting the political power of the area. Together, Frederick and Baltimore made up one-fifth the population and area of the state, but did not have equal representation in the state legislature.

One of the challenges in garnering support of the creation of a new county came down to the borders that would eventually be drawn. Some wanted the new county to be formed entirely out of Frederick County land, some of Baltimore County, while others wanted a mixture of both with Westminster acting as the county seat.

The major concern among opponents was the potential tax impact of splitting off. According to the Carrolltonian, a newspaper created to support the effort to split Carroll off, many feared the creation of a new county would result in an increase of taxes. Eventually the numbers were run and found that the current taxation under Baltimore and Frederick counties was in fact larger than what it would be under the new county of Carroll.

Finally, in 1833, William Cost Johnson of the Maryland House of Delegates, introduced a bill to break out what would be known as Carroll County — after Declaration of Independence signer Charles Carroll — with a county seat of Westminster and including all of Liberty and New Market. According to documents from the Historical Society of Carroll County, the piece passed, but the legislature decided it should be put up to a public vote by the residents affected by the change, with majorities in both Baltimore and Frederick counties required for the creation of Carroll.

Residents started passing out pamphlets in English and German arguing for the act. Though centrally located residents were eager for the split, those in Dug Hill — today, Manchester — Liberty, and New Market were against the plan, as the journey to Westminster was just as arduous as that to Baltimore or Frederick cities.

The vote was held and passed easily in Frederick, with 1,012 for and 449 against — though the votes in Liberty were 4 to 101 against, and not a single person in New Market voted for the initiative — but was closely defeated in Baltimore County, with just a 34-vote difference between the winning and losing sides.

To honor the defeat of Carroll County, residents in Manchester rolled a canon to the top of a hill and shot it off in celebration, according to Francis Neal Parke's 1937 centennial address. Their joy was not to last.

The legislature went back and redid the boundaries to exclude all of New Market and much of Liberty, while lawmakers argued two key points. The first was the suggestion that the Baltimore County votes were rigged, with illegal voters casting ballots and changing the narrow results. The second discussion was whether or not it was constitutional to host a public vote to confirm something the legislature had already decided upon. Eventually it was decided that the legislature needed no community confirmation, and the creation of Carroll was approved, with the House of Delegate passing the act on Jan. 16, 1837 and the Senate passing it on the 19th.

A week later the county held its first celebration in honor of itself, with a procession headed by the Manchester military band who came to down in a sled drawn by four horses. In contrast to the warm weather of future celebrations, the parade was held down by a terrible snow, before the marchers made their way into Union Church for music and prayers.

