Carroll, Howard joint grant to help build entertainment technology program

A joint grant for both Carroll and Howard community colleges has spurred a new program in a field local educators say is "booming."

Carroll Community College and Howard Community College recently received a joint award from the National Science Foundation Advanced Technological Education program. The funds will help support associate degree and certificate programs that train students for careers as audio-visual systems specialists.

The grant allows Carroll to build a new program around entertainment technology, Seth Schwartz, director of production and theater management and program coordinator at Carroll, said. The money provides additional instructor support, newer technology and more, he added. The $427,583 award is over three years and divided and granted individually to the two colleges, according to a news release from the college.

"This [grant] allows for us to concentrate on building this the right way," Scott Gore, division chair of applied arts at Carroll, added. "It's a huge deal for us to be able to move this program forward."

The new program would help train people for jobs involving support for live events and live venues, Schwartz said. It would allow someone to work any place there's lighting and sound, from Center Stage or the Hippodrome Theatre in Baltimore, to the Smithsonian in Washington, D.C., to any hotel conference center.

They've identified a need, Schwartz said, for people in "middle skill" technology jobs. These differ from what someone would get in a four-year degree, which may move them toward positions in design, he said.

"We saw this as a great opportunity for Carroll to step in and help train students for this," Schwartz said. "Their skill set would be vast."

The program helps to fill a gap, Gore said. This program would be for students who may love theater, but want to be behind the scenes. And the industry for this type of work in lighting and sound for live performances, is "booming," he said.

A lot of kids are already doing this type of work as volunteers for high school performances or in their church, Schwartz said. Many don't know that what they do as a hobby can turn into a career, he said.

This joint grant between Carroll and Howard community colleges allows both schools to create parallel programs and share resources, Schwartz said.

"It would help make sure that the training students are getting is identical in nature," he added.

Bill Gillett, the chair of dance and theater with Howard Community College, said there's a huge demand for these positions, that helped drive the creation of the new program. In creating a program in tandem with Carroll, the hope is to almost "cross pollinate," he said.

They will work to share ideas, resources and even instructors between the colleges.

"A lot of our courses match course for course," he added.

Plus, Valerie Lash, dean of the arts and humanities division with Howard, said they can also work to share students. If each program only has a small number of students, they can have one class at one college to make sure there's enough people to keep the class going.

This collaboration, and the grant funding, will help make all of it possible, Gillett said.

"It's going to really help the development of these programs," he added.

New credit classes in the program:

•Introduction to Entertainment Technology

•Entertainment Technology Lighting

•Entertainment Technology Audio

•Entertainment Technology Video

•Entertainment Technology Troubleshooting

•Entertainment Technology Cooperative Education 1, 2 and 3

•Entertainment Technology Capstone Projects

•Stage Management

•Production Management