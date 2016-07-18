Carroll Community College offers surplus furniture for nonprofits

Carroll Community College is offering free surplus furniture to nonprofit organizations.

Images of the items on offer — which include chairs, filing cabinets and desks — can be found on the Community Service Council of Carroll County Facebook page, www.facebook.com/CommunityServicesCouncil.

The items will be available for perusal 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, at the college, 1601 Washington Road, Westminster. Those interested in viewing the items on Wednesday should ask for Kevin Warren or Lisa Aughenbaugh at the college information desk.

Nonprofits must provide a list of the items they want on organization letterhead and arrange for the pick up and transport of any items by 3 p.m. Friday, July 29.

For more information, call Kevin Warren at 410-386-8388.

