Torched Timber to compete in Carroll Biz Challenge

Using a blow torch to distress wood, Firefighter Joey Deutsch, owner of the Carroll Biz Challenge finalist Torched Timber, crafted a one-of-a-kind American flag for a customer in his New Windsor garage.

"As a firefighter, I know the effect fire has on wood. It gives the wood a unique look," Deutsch explained.

Torched Timber is one of five finalists in this year's Carroll Biz Challenge that will compete in the Live Finale on Thursday, Aug. 10. The annual Carroll Biz Challenge, sponsored by the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce, showcases Carroll County entrepreneurs during a show for local start-ups held at the Carroll Arts Center that is similar to the TV show "Shark Tank," according to Chamber of Commerce President Mike McMullin. The winner will receive a $7,500 grand prize to apply to their business costs.

Deutsch is a full-time Fairfax County, Virginia, firefighter and paramedic. He works 24-hour shifts and started crafting with burnt wood as a hobby in the fall of 2016. He said he spends approximately 20 hours a week working in his garage.

"I do it while my 2-year-old, Gavin, naps and sometimes in the evenings," Deutsch said. "I like feeling a sense of accomplishment and what it looks like when it's finished."

Deutsch's hobby began when his wife, Emily, asked him to make something for her out of torched timber.

"I was looking for stuff to decorate our house on Pinterest," Emily Deutsch said. "I asked Joey to make a flag for me."

When he was finished, Emily Deutsch posted it on Facebook and someone offered to buy it. The couple sold it and Joey Deutsch made another. He quickly sold that piece, too.

"My wife still doesn't have her flag," Deutsch said.

Deutsch's father, Frank Deutsch, remembered an article about 2015 Carroll Biz Challenge winner Autumn Summer and encouraged Deutsch to apply.

"Applying for the Biz Challenge was difficult," Deutsch said. "I'm not used to doing the paperwork, and standing in front of people next month will definitely be interesting. I appreciate that it made me look at my hobby like a business. It's also a great networking opportunity."

Deutsch said he has always enjoyed woodworking because he likes to do stuff with his hands. He started woodworking in elementary school, building birdhouses and a dog-food holder. His flags are more complicated and often include engraved words or a thin red line to represent the fire department or a thin blue line to designate a piece for someone in the police department.

"I like being able to customize my work," Deutsch said. "It shows pride for our country and patriotism, but it's also a subtle way of telling someone's story. Sometimes it's only one line, but for the customer it's years of dedication and memories."

Deutsch has an Etsy shop and a website.

"It's been pretty successful all over the country," Deutsch said. "If I win, I plan to use the prize money to buy a larger engraver or computer-controlled cutting machine called a CNC router."

McMullin, a member of the Biz Challenge's finalist selection committee, said Deutsch's story moved him.

"It's always so difficult to pick five businesses to pitch becausethere's so many good ones, and they all have their merits," McMullin said. "I chose Torched Timber because I was inspired by the story of a local firefighter and paramedic who was taking the time totry make something beautiful out of disasters."

Selection committee member Josh Ambrose said Torched Timber was "one of the best examples of someone doing something handcrafted."

"I'm excited about the scope of different projects purposed," said Ambrose, McDaniel College's executive director of experience and opportunity. "[Deutsch] was extremely articulate in his application and was great at storytelling. He also already has a proven track record."

Selection committee member Jason Stambaugh described Torched Timber as "a highly differentiated product."

"I haven't seen anything like it," said Stambaugh, a Mid-Atlantic Gigabit Innovation Collaboratory Inc. board member. "I think, for me, the thing I most loved about it was that it was a hobby that someone wants to make into a business. I love when craftsmen decide to make that transition."

