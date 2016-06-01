Parade steps off for evening of carnival fun in Union Bridge

As church bells rang through Union Bridge, signaling the new hour, members of the Westminster Municipal Band began their march, leading the way for the annual Union Bridge Firemen's Parade in the midst of the week of carnival attractions.

Community members gathered along Main Street to watch as the parade made its way to the Union Bridge Fire Company carnival grounds. Some set out chairs and blankets to ensure they had the best views possible, while others merely opened their doors and plopped down on their front stoops for a convenient spot.

The parade began with members of the Westminster Municipal Band setting the scene for the rest of the marchers. They were followed by firefighting equipment from Union Bridge, Taneytown, Hampstead and elsewhere, the Francis Scott Key High School marching band, groups like the Future Farmers of America, and dancers like the Catoctin Aires Twirling Corps.

It was a candy-heavy affair, with almost every float tossing out pieces to the children in the crowd. Some gently dropped it to be grabbed, while members of the Rebels XTreme Cheer team chucked pieces directly at the crowd.

Two candy throwers, Clara Kelley, 9, and Dolores Kelley, 8, stashed some for themselves for after the parade. The pair said that they march in the parade with their Girl Scout troop every year and like to be in front of the crowds.

Members of the crowd cheered for their alma maters as different schools marched past, celebrating Elmer Wolfe Elementary and Francis Scott Key High.

Alena Simmons, a junior at Francis Scott Key High, said she came out to the parade to see her friends in the marching band perform. She said she looks forward to the carnival every year, loving the opportunity to eat fair food and hang out with friends. Despite it all, she said the rides are what truly excite her.

"The Zipper is my favorite," Simmons said. "It's about as wild as you can get outside of Hershey Park."

As the parade made its way to the carnival grounds, many of the spectators packed up their seats and followed, ready for an evening of fun. As they made their way down, the Scrambler was scramblin' and the Zipper was zippin', ready to toss riders around.

The carnival grounds were almost immediately full of revelers, buying food and boarding rides. Most popular, though, were the midway games as people tried their hands at winning stuffed animals, cash prizes, and posters of John Cena, Prince and Hello Kitty.

Marc Bonilla and Destyni Larsen, of Wakefield, made their way to the ring toss, each buying an entire bucket of rings to try and win an oversized stuffed animal. Despite varying their techniques, neither managed to land a single ring of more than two dozen onto the glass bottles, as they bounced high into the air.

"The games are my favorite part," Bonilla said. "I just love to try them all and see if I can win."

If you go:

What: Union Bridge Fire Company Carnival

When: May 30 to June 4

Where: 8 W. Locust St., Union Bridge

