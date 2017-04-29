Eldersburg woman indicted on 15 forgery, theft charges

A Eldersburg woman turned herself in Friday after she was indicted Thursday on 15 counts of fraud and theft.

Robbin Davlin, 52, of the 800 block of Cornwall Court, was charged with five counts of theft scheme between $10,000 and $100,000, four counts of forgery and counterfeit of private documents, three counts of theft scheme between $1,000 and $10,000, and three counts of theft scheme of $100,000 or greater, according to electronic court records.

Davlin was released on her own recognizance after a bail review Friday before Judge Thomas Stansfield. The state had asked that she be held on bond, according to a news release from the State's Attorney's Office.

Davlin allegedly stole approximately $417,000 from nonprofit Caring Communities and for-profit company Milestone Media over the course of nine years, said Mona Freedman, the executive director and founder of the companies.

Freedman and her husband were in the process of selling their home and settling some accounts approximately two years ago when they noticed a charge card that was supposed to be paid off still being used, Freedman said.

The charge card was being used to purchase items that were being shipped to Davlin's address, Freedman said.

Freedman said she and her husband went through their companies' logs and determined that Davlin used several company cards to purchase at least 2,600 items and had also forged approximately $250,000 worth of checks.

"Her kids were getting everything my kids should have gotten because it was my money," Freedman said.

Davlin worked at the Freedmans' company and nonprofit, but when she worked there, she was more than an employee, Freedman said. She was a friend.

"And you're not checking her because she was a friend," Freedman said.

But Davlin did more than forge checks and use company cards to buy items, Freedman said. She also allegedly shredded documents or suppressed evidence of the checks or statements in order to make the accounting books add up, Freedman said.

"With this, it was very thoughtful. Well thought out," she said.

Freedman said she wanted to share her story so people can see that it can happen to anyone. She said that besides Davlin concealing the evidence, Freedman and her husband trusted Davlin, so they didn't watch her closely.

Davlin also manipulated Freedman and her husband, Freedman said. When the couple would share concerns about the companies losing money, Davlin would encourage them to take out another loan or to spend money from different funding sources, she said.

"There was just a lot of manipulation and trust, which is why this happened," Freedman said.

Davlin's theft cost Freedman and her husband their savings, the company and even their house, Freedman said. The couple ended up living with their daughter and daughter's husband, both of whom have disabilities.

"She took away our whole 50s really is what she did," Freedman said.

They were able to start over, she said, and they still have their companies.

"We had to do something for a living. We picked ourselves up, but without the bleeding," she said.

Three out of the four numbers listed for Davlin were not in service. A message could not be left on the fourth number.

Davlin's next court appearance had not been scheduled as of Friday.

