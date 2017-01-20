Finksburg auto shop gives away car to veteran in need

In 2010, while serving in Afghanistan, Derek Archer suffered injuries to his leg from the detonation of a bomb while on foot in Marjah. After 6 1/2 years of service, Archer was shipped home, where he spent 18 months bouncing between six different hospitals, and eventually ending up homeless on the streets of Cincinnati.

Despite his former struggles, Archer, a single father of two young girls, is having a pretty great week.

Thursday, he was promoted to manager ahead of schedule at his job at Royal Farms, and Friday afternoon, he was given a free car by Shepard Service Center's annual giveaway.

Judd Shepard, owner of Shepard Service Center, has given away a free car to a person in need each year for the past three. Shepard said the annual giveaway has become an important part of what they do at the business.

"It really helps out the community and it makes us feel good inside," Shepard said.

More than 40 individuals were nominated or applied for the car giveaway this year. Shepard said a team of judges including Mike McMullin of the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce and Jim Fletcher, president of A Special Occasion Limo, read through the stories and pick the person they felt to be most deserving.

Fletcher said Archer's story immediately jumped out at all the judges.

"You can tell he really cared about his family and was just having a tough time," Fletcher said. "This sounded like something that could actually change this guy's life."

Archer said he's been without a car for years now. He and his girlfriend, Kaylin Braun, share a single vehicle, but with her working 30 minutes out of town and on opposite shifts, it can be difficult to mesh their work schedules to when each has access to the vehicle.

"If she drops me off at work, I end up having to walk home," Archer said. "Those three miles aren't fun when your leg's still shredded."

It was earlier this week that Archer discovered he had been selected for the giveaway. He still hasn't told his parents, or his daughters, Zoe Rain, 7, or Mila Skye, 5, about the car. He said he wants to surprise them.

According to Shepard, the car, a white 2007 Lincoln Town Car, was donated by someone who was moving out of town and had heard about the previous giveaways. The auto shop then goes over the entire vehicle to make sure it's in perfect working shape before giving it away.

Archer said he wants to use the car to go to culinary school, so he can open up a Russian food truck or restaurant. He said he's always dreamed of cooking, but with only a single vehicle split between two people, hadn't been able to follow his dreams.

Though he said his future is bright, Archer still has a sense of humor about his past.

"The day I got blown up, I was the first one of my group," Archer said. "We had a bomb dog with us, but the bomb dog was off chasing geese. He was really good at being a dog, but he wasn't too good at being a bomb dog. His name was Lucky. That's funny, but it's true, too. He never got blown up once."

