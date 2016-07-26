Medical cannabis zoning public hearing set

A public hearing has been scheduled regarding proposed zoning amendments aimed at the growing, processing and dispensing of cannabis in the county for medical use.

At 10 a.m. Aug. 11, the public is invited to Room 311 of the County Office Building to speak to the Board of County Commissioners on the proposed amendments to Chapter 158 of the county zoning code.

Under the changes, growing and processing of cannabis would be restricted to a conditional use in Restricted Industrial (I-R) and General Industrial (I-G) zones, requiring zoning board approval. Dispensaries would be permitted as an accessory use in those zones, meaning dispensers would have to either be licensed to grow or process as well as dispense or partner with a grower or processor in order to do business.

The Maryland General Assembly voted to allow medical cannabis in 2013. Officials have said they expect patients to have access to the drug by 2017.

Information on the proposed amendments can be found at ccgovernment.carr.org.

The County Office Building is at 225 N. Center St. in Westminster.

