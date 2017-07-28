Camp C.O.P.S. teaches courage, pride and self-confidence

More than 100 kids participated in Camp C.O.P.S., a day camp sponsored by Carroll County law enforcement, this week at the Carroll County Farm Museum. Camp C.O.P.S., which stands for "courage to be outstanding with pride and self-confidence," is open to children ages 10 to 14.

"We want to show that we're people outside of the uniform. We want to show that we care and we want the kids to connect with us," said camp adviser Dave Keller, a Maryland State Police first sergeant, on Wednesday. "The whole tone of the camp is to praise the good and help them understand that there are consequences to the bad."

Keller said emphasis is placed on self-discipline and teamwork by participating in a variety of activities. Campers are broken into different teams and rotate to different stations such as an obstacle course, close order drill, martial arts, first aid, gun safety, team building, crime scene investigation and karate.

"They like the challenge and they're doing things they wouldn't normally do," Keller said. "We hope, at the end of each day, they have pride in what they did. We really work them hard."

Camp coordinator Worthington Washington, a Carroll County Sheriff's Office master deputy, said some campers become police officers and many of them join the military.

"The things that we teach them can be used in their future professions," Washington said. "It shows them how to work as a team and teaches them the skills they need to succeed."

Camper Michael Pellicciotti, 14, said he decided to come to camp because he's thinking about going in the military.

Phil Grout / Carroll County Times First Sgt. Dave Keller of the Westminster Barrack explains a traffic stop technique to Camp C.O.P.S. candidates. First Sgt. Dave Keller of the Westminster Barrack explains a traffic stop technique to Camp C.O.P.S. candidates. (Phil Grout / Carroll County Times)

"This helps me prepare and learn about the different public service jobs available," said Michael, of Marriottsville. "I have learned that it takes a lot of strength and courage to be in this line of work. It's a good overview of what it takes."

Megan Fisher, 11, said this is her first year at the camp.

"My dad and mom thought I should come because I'm interested in being a police officer," said Megan, of York, Pennsylvania. "I've learned that it takes a lot of determination to do it."

Camper Kelly Francino, 13, attended camp for the third year.

"It's the best summer experience!" said Kelly, of Hampstead. "You always meet new friends and learn things that police officers have to learn. I've improved every year because everyone is there for you, no matter how bad you are at something."

After sparring with a fellow camper, Imani Jackson, 10, said she liked learning how to defend herself.

"It's a new experience," said Imani, of Pikesville. "We have learned how to help people and ways to protect ourselves."

Kerry Kelly, 11, attended the camp to "gain strength."

"My older sister did it and I thought it was cool," said Kerry, of Gamber. "I want to be a zookeeper and work with bigger animals like gorillas and this helps you get stronger. It's also a lot of fun."

Camper Briton Livesay, 11, said he enjoyed learning how to march.

"It's good if you want to be in the military like I do," said Briton, of Taneytown. "They've helped me understand what it's all about."

Camper Dylan Fawcett, 13, attended the camp for the second year.

"It has a boot camp aspect to it," said Dylan, of Finksburg. "You learn to respect the law and you learn about the law. It's really fun."

