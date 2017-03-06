Finksburg man arrested following alleged assault on woman

A Finksburg man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly assaulted a woman.

John Kipling Caldwell, 54, of the 4600 block of Hunting Horn Drive, was charged with one count of second-degree assault and released on his own recognizance Saturday, according to electronic court records.

A deputy with the Carroll County Sheriff's Office spoke with a woman at the Sheriff's Office who said she and Caldwell had argued about her belief that he had placed a tracking application on her phone. The woman told the deputy she grabbed Caldwell's phone to look at it, and Caldwell "bear hugged her from behind and threw her to the floor continuing to maintain the hold around her chest area," according to the statement of probable cause.

The woman said at that point she was screaming, and her daughter came downstairs. The woman told the daughter to leave the house with her, and they both went to the Sheriff's Office to file a police report, according to the statement.

The deputy noted in his report that the woman had bruising on her chest, which the woman said was where Caldwell put his hands on her, according to the statement.

Caldwell had not return a call for comment as of 6:30 p.m. Monday. He is scheduled to appear in court on May 10.

