Governor Hogan invites chefs to submit recipes for "Buy Local" Cookout

Gov. Larry Hogan has invited chefs using Maryland ingredients to submit original recipes for the Governor's Buy Local Cookout, which will be held at Government House in Annapolis on July 20. Recipes must be submitted by May 19 and include products from at least one Maryland farmer, waterman or other producer.

Chefs are encouraged to submit simple but creative recipes that showcase ways the average Maryland family can prepare delicious, nutritious meals with locally produced food at home.

"The Buy Local Cookout and Buy Local Challenge are now a tremendous annual celebration of Maryland agriculture and Maryland cuisine," said Hogan in a prepared statement. "We strongly support the tradition of encouraging Marylanders to buy local products from Maryland farmers and watermen as we highlight the benefits of preserving our family farms, protecting the environment and supporting our local economies."

The cookout promotes the statewide Buy Local Challenge Week, July 22 through July 30, during which all Marylanders are encouraged to eat at least one local product each day of the week.

According to a news release, culinary high school teams are also encouraged to submit a recipe and, if selected to participate, may be eligible for up to a $2,500 stipend. High school recipes need to predominantly highlight local fruits and/or vegetables.

Recipes will be chosen in each of the following categories: Appetizer, Main Dish, Side Dish or Salad and Dessert. Original recipes will be selected based on simplicity, creativity, availability of ingredients, geographic representation and maximum use of local ingredients. Previously submitted recipes are not eligible.

Selected teams will be invited to provide, prepare and share their dish at the governor's cookout. Chefs should note that recipes and bios of team members may be published in the Maryland Department of Agriculture's 2017 Maryland Buy Local Cookout Recipes cookbook. Complete rules of entry and additional information are available on the department's website.

Chefs who have questions should contact Karen Fedor at karen.fedor@maryland.gov or 410-841-5773.

