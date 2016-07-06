Baugher's Orchard to be featured in Hogan's Buy Local Cookout

Cherries and peaches from Baugher's Orchard, in Westminster, will be included in the dessert chosen by Gov. Larry Hogan for the ninth annual Buy Local Cookout in Annapolis. The event takes place Thursday, July 21, to celebrate Maryland's Buy Local Challenge Week (July 23-31).

Baugher's fruit will be an ingredient in Bryce's Fruit Tart, a recipe submitted by Bryce Taylor, of Baltimore. The cherries and peaches will be mixed with raspberries from Butler's Orchard in Montgomery County and blueberries from Blueberry Gardens in Montgomery. All recipes for the event were submitted by teams of Maryland chefs and producers, and were selected for their availability of ingredients, geographic representation, maximum use of local ingredients and creativity.

"The Buy Local Cookout is a great opportunity to showcase the many businesses that support our farmers through buying local — from grocery store chains, to distributors, restaurants and institutions," Hogan said in a news release. "Buying local gives consumers fresher, more nutritious and better-tasting food, and it helps to keep Maryland's agricultural industry strong, diverse and sustainable. I thank all of the talented chefs who submitted recipes this year."

According to a Maryland Department of Agriculture news release, all recipe submissions will be published in the 2016 Buy Local Cookout Recipes, which will include wine, beer or spirits pairing recommendations from the Maryland Wineries Association, Brewers Association of Maryland and the Maryland Distillers Guild. The cookbook will be available online when completed next month.

