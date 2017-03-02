Taneytown man arrested after allegedly trying to rip ring from woman's finger

A Taneytown man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly attempted to rip rings off a woman's hand.

David Howard Buttry Jr., 43, of the unit block of Carnival Drive, was charged with one count of second-degree assault and released on his own recognizance, according to electronic court records.

A Taneytown police officer spoke with a woman who said she was on the phone when Buttry asked who she was on the phone with before trying to get a ring off her finger, according to the statement of probable cause.

Buttry then got on top of her and, in an attempt to get him off, the woman kicked him, which caused him to fall into a bedroom dresser. Buttry also punched the bedroom door, according to the statement.

Buttry told police that he slipped while trying to get the ring off the woman's finger, which is why he fell on her, according to the statement.

Buttry declined to comment. He is scheduled to appear in court on May 10.

