Students taken to hospital after minor bus collision

A bus transporting students from Gateway School and Westminster High School was rear-ended by a car Monday morning at the intersection of Kate Wagner Road and Md. 32, according to Carroll County Public Schools spokeswoman Carey Gaddis.

After the collision, the 11 students on the bus were taken to Carroll Hospital, as ordered by on-site emergency medical technicians. No injuries were reported.

According to Gaddis, a vehicle driven by a Westminster High student rear-ended another vehicle also driven by a Westminster High student that then hit the bus.

