Taneytown woman arrested after allegedly putting another in headlock

A Taneytown woman was arrested Thursday after allegedly putting another in a headlock.

Crystal Marie Buckmaster, 49, of the 3000 block of Harney Road, was charged with one count of second-degree assault and one count of intoxicated endangerment. She was released on her own recognizance Thursday, according to electronic court records.

Taneytown officers responded to Buckmaster's residence after getting a report of an assault. One officer spoke to Buckmaster, while another spoke to the other woman, according to the statement of probable cause.

The other woman said Buckmaster was arguing with someone, and the woman had asked her to keep her voice down because of the woman's child. Buckmaster then got into her face and, when the woman tried to separate herself from Buckmaster, Buckmaster punched her in the mouth before putting her in a headlock, according to the statement.

The woman bit Buckmaster in the side to get Buckmaster off of her, according to the statement.

Buckmaster told an officer that incident began when she confronted the woman, and the woman shoved her. Buckmaster responded by punching her and putting her in a headlock, according to the statement.

Buckmaster told the officer she had a pint of vodka with her boyfriend before the incident, according to the statement.

Buckmaster did not respond to calls for comment. She is scheduled to appear in court on April 5.

