Eldersburg man arrested after allegedly possessing child porn

An Eldersburg man was arrested Thursday after he was allegedly found in possession of multiple images of child pornography.

Dennis Christopher Brumbalow, 48, was charged with four counts of promoting or distributing child pornography and eight counts of possessing child pornography. He was held on $10,000 and had not gone before a judge for a bail review as of 7 p.m. Thursday.

A Maryland State Police trooper was conducting an online investigation into a BitTorrent network looking for people sharing child pornography. The trooper investigated two IP addresses with child pornography pictures and videos, which led Maryland State Police to Brumbalow's computer, according to the statement of probable cause.

A trooper with the Westmisnter barrack executed a search warrant and found multiple images of child pornography on Brumbalow's computer. Brumbalow told the trooper he does use the same file sharing program, according to the statement of probable cause.

A phone number was not listed for Brumbalow. A court date has not been listed for Brumbalow, as of 7 p.m. Thursday.

