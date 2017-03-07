Finksburg man gets 3 years for vehicular homicide

A Finksburg man was sentenced Tuesday to serve three years in prison for a November 2015 crash in which he was driving under the influence of heroin and killed another motorist.

Michael Henderson Brown, 57, of the 4600 block of Sykesville Road, entered a guilty plea Tuesday to one count of homicide with a motor vehicle while impaired by a controlled dangerous substance.

Carroll County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Stansfield then sentenced Brown to three years in prison, the maximum sentence allowable by law for the charge, and the same length of time requested by Senior Assistant State's Attorney Adam G. Wells, according to a news release from the Carroll County State's Attorney's Office.

Stansfield stated it "was likely that [Brown] would be receiving more time," if the sentencing guidelines allowed for a longer sentence, according to the news release.

Brown was given credit for 126 days served in the Carroll County Detention Center since he was arrested last fall after a grand jury indicted him on five charges stemming from the crash, according to electronic court records. State prosecutors elected to nolle prosequi, or not prosecute, the remaining four charges as part of Brown's plea agreement.

On Nov. 30, 2015, Brown was driving while impaired by heroin when he drove his van into the oncoming travel lane and struck another vehicle head-on along Md. 32 north of Dorothy Ave. near Carroll Community College, according to the statement of facts presented in the case.

The driver of the second vehicle, 77-year-old Melvin Linwood Humphrey, was transported to Shock Trauma immediately after the crash, but succumbed to his injuries days later on Dec. 4, 2015. Humphrey was a county clerk for Baltimore County.

Brown was taken to Carroll Hospital following the crash for minor injuries. While being treated, Brown made multiple admissions to having snorted heroin, according to the news release, and medical and police personnel also observed Brown exhibited signs of being impaired by heroin.

At Tuesday's sentencing, Wells argued Brown's previous criminal record including five previous DUI convictions from 1980 through 2003 warranted the maximum sentence.

"Sentencing should be about punishment of the defendant and protection of the public," Wells said.

His most recent conviction prior to Tuesday's plea came in August 2004, when Brown pleaded guilty to the agreed statement of facts to one count of driving a vehicle while impaired by alcohol, according to electronic court records. Brown was sentenced to a year in jail with three months suspended, and three years of supervised probation.

Humphrey's granddaughter Jennifer Connors was one of several family members to speak to the court prior to sentencing, according to the news release. In her victim impact statement, Connors said she "believed in second chances … even third chances. But, three strikes and you are out, and you have had your three chances."

In a prepared statement, Carroll County State's Attorney Brian DeLeonardo said the case illustrated his support for legislation in the Maryland General Assembly that would increase the penalty for Criminally Negligent Homicide by Motor Vehicle while impaired by a Controlled Dangerous Substance from three years to five years.

"While no sentence will ever undo the devastation to the victim and his family, it is tragic that the maximum sentence that could be imposed is limited to three years," he said. "Justice requires a greater maximum sentence. That is why I, along with the Maryland State's Attorneys Association, will continue to advocate for passage of House Bill 635 and Senate Bill 229 … ."

The Senate bill, which was co-sponsored by Carroll County Sen. Justin Ready, R-District 5, was passed 47-0 on Feb. 23. The House bill had a hearing March 1, but has not yet come to the floor for a vote.

