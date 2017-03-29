Piper Brown is county's top Girl Scout cookie seller

Last fall, many Hampstead residents met the ambitious Piper Brown, who can't eat Girl Scout cookies but sure can sell them. Piper, 10, could be found pulling a wagon around town filled with cookies, trying to meet her 2,000-box goal.

"I like selling cookies because you can win prizes," Piper said. "Selling cookies also helps lots of people in need, and we get to do fun things."

She sold 1,777 boxes to earn the title of top-seller in Carroll County, winning a stuffed mama and baby llama, and cookie patches for her uniform. She also earned a trip to Kalahari Water Park in Pennsylvania.

Piper is a member of Girl Scouts USA of Central Maryland's Troop 10236. She is a fourth-generation Girl Scout and has spent two years as a Daisy, two years as a Brownie and one year as a Junior Girl Scout.

Piper said the cookies are $4 per box and $5 for the gluten-free cookies. Selling cookies helps Girl Scouts learn goal setting, decision-making, money management, people skills and business ethics.

"I just go out there and sell, sell, sell," said Piper, who is home-schooled. "I just knock on doors. I'm allowed to walk a 2-mile radius from my house."

Piper said she would ask potential customers, "'Would you like to buy some Girl Scout cookies?' If they say no, I say, 'Thanks anyway,' and if they've already bought them from another Girl Scout, I thank them for supporting the Girl Scouts."

Piper said she can't eat the cookies because she has a corn allergy and she is very conscious of her customers' potential food allergies.

"I have a laminated sheet with the cookie varieties and short description of the cookies. On the back of the sheet, I have the cookies' ingredients in case they have food allergies," she explained. "I include thank-you notes with all my orders."

Piper's mother, Kim Brown, who co-leads the troop, said every year at least a third of the money goes to the troop's service projects.

Piper Brown KEN KOONS/STAFF PHOTO “I just go out there and sell, sell, sell,” said 10-year-old Piper Brown, of Hampstead, on her Girl Scout cookie selling technique. “I just go out there and sell, sell, sell,” said 10-year-old Piper Brown, of Hampstead, on her Girl Scout cookie selling technique. (KEN KOONS/STAFF PHOTO)

"Last year's cookie money was used to pack 100 lunch bags for [The] Shepherd's Staff, to restock Northeast Social Action Program's food pantry, and provided socks to Human Services Program of Carroll County Inc.'s homeless shelter," Brown explained.

This year, the family also donated 500 boxes to care packages for troops serving in Afghanistan, a project in which Brown's brother is involved.

Brown said because of the troop's combined sales, the troop is completely fee-free.

"The cookie money pays for everything," she said.

Danita Terry, Girl Scouts of Central Maryland director of marketing and communications, said, "Most of the girls who are top-sellers are selling cookies door to door."

"It's old school, but it's very effective," Terry said. "We are very proud of the way Piper has demonstrated the skills she's acquired in Girl Scouting."

Meredith Izzo, of Hampstead, is the co-leader of Piper's troop. She has known Piper for three years.

"She's extremely motivated to earn the different badges and learn what there is to learn," Izzo said. "She's a great kid, and she really earned it."

Izzo said despite having a very supportive family, Piper is "doing the work."

"She always has a plan of action. She starts cookie season with a goal and that's not something that every girl does," Izzo said. "She is willing to put the time into it. She knows there's a lot of work involved and she does it."

michel.elben@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7873

twitter.com/MichelElben