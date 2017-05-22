Mount Airy man charged with assaulting man and woman

A Mount Airy man was arrested Saturday after police said he assaulted a man and a woman, according to charging documents.

Stephen Michael Broseker, of the 100 block of N. Towne Court, was charged with two counts of second degree assault and one count of malicious destruction of property of less than $1,000.

Police said they responded to a call in the 100 block of North Towne Court, when they came across a man and a woman entering a car. The man said he got into an argument with Broseker who hit him in the face and tried to kick him in the head, and the woman said she was pushed and struck her head when trying to break up the fight. When the woman tried to call the police, she said he threw the phone across the room.

Police said when they confronted Broseker in the home, he said the man lunged at him, so he hit the man. He also said the woman tried to hold him down so he pushed her out of the way.

Broseker was released on his own recognizance Saturday night. When reached by phone, he declined to comment.

