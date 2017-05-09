Westminster man sentenced to almost five months in federal prison

A Westminster man was sentenced to nearly five years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to his involvement in a scheme to sell stolen property.

Brian Nelson Halsey, 52, was sentenced to four years and nine months of active incarceration. He also was sentenced to three years of supervised probation once released, according to a news release from the Maryland U.S. Attorney's Office.

Halsey would sell stolen items, including designer sunglasses, online. He received the stolen items from co-conspirator William Albert Engel, who also pleaded guilty to his involvement, and would use online accounts to sell the stolen items, according to the release.

Engel broke into kiosks and stores in malls in several states to steal the merchandise that Halsey sold, according to the release.

Halsey would help finance Engel's travel expenses and would give him a portion of the money from the sale, according to the release.

Law enforcement searched Halsey's residence in August 2015 and recovered more that $200,000 worth of stolen designer sunglasses. The estimated loss from Halsey's and Engel's scheme was about $500,000, according to the release.

Engel is scheduled to be sentenced on June 5.

