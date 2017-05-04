Westminster Boys & Girls Club makes plea for gym during public hearing

Sixth-grader Nasir Tate has been attending the Boys & Girls Club of Westminster for about four years

And as the organization prepares for a move to a new, larger facility on Westminster's Main Street, it still needs one thing: funding for a gym.

"We don't have a lot of space for a lot of kids," Nasir, a student at West Middle School, told the Board of County Commissioners on Thursday morning.

If it's dark or raining or too cold, they can't go outside at all, he added. They need a space to play their games.

Nasir, along with others who attend the club, those who support the organization and those in charge of running it, came to the county government office Thursday to speak at a public hearing about a grant for the Boys & Girls Club.

The grant the organization is applying for is a Community Development Block Grant through the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development, Erin Bishop, marketing director for the organization, said via email.

"We are asking for $800,000 to build a gymnasium onto the rear of the building at 71 E. Main St. that we are renovating," she said.

The Boys & Girls Club of Westminster has embarked on a $5 million building campaign, having outgrown its present location at 25 Union St. The nonprofit has purchased an old bank building at 71 E. Main St. that it is renovating for a hopeful move-in date sometime in September.

The organization held an event to kick off the club's "Build" capital campaign at the end of April.

Bishop said they will appear again before the commissioners this month for final approval of application of the block grant.

"We will be competing with projects from other jurisdictions across the state. There is a total of $5 million to be distributed among all projects," Bishop said. "Part of the qualifications of the grant are that we serve 51 percent LMI [low- to moderate-income] members. We currently serve 77 percent LMI."

The grant is due at the end of May, and the Boys & Girls Club will be notified in July if it is awarded the funding.

Greg Kahlert, president of the Kahlert Foundation that has supported groups like the Boys & Girls Club, also spoke at the public hearing.

"Of all these organizations, the one I'm most impressed with and the one that I think makes the biggest impact in the community is the Boys & Girls Club of Westminster," he told the commissioners.

Right now, they have about 110 children involved in their program. The expansion will allow the club to house 500 or 600 children.

"The gym is just so paramount" as a part of that expansion, he added.

Del. Susan Krebs, R-District 5, also came out to Thursday's public hearing and spoke in favor of the club.

The delegates "fully, strongly" support this project, Krebs said. It's a phenomenal project to be involved in, she added.

"I can't think of a better way to spend taxpayer dollars than to support this project," Krebs said.

