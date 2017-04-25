Closing arguments begin in Bosley murder trial

The defense rested its case and closing arguments began Tuesday morning in the murder trial of Robert Theodore Bosley.

It was the fifth day of testimony in the case against Bosley, a New Windsor man who is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree assault in the August death of Kandi Gerber.

On Monday, video was played of a Carroll County Sheriff's Office interview with Bosley, who said on the video that he did not kill Gerber but, rather, that she killed herself on Aug. 8. The prosecution rested Monday afternoon after alleged co-conspirator Bret Michael Wheeler, who is scheduled to have his own jury trial in May, refused to testify for the state despite being compelled to do so by the court.

This story will be updated.