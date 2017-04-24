Bosley trial resumes; video shows defendant professing innocence

On Aug. 8, Robert Theodore Bosley went to his residence at 2000 Dennings Road in New Windsor to confront a woman he believed called to report him in violation of his work release, Bosley told police in a video played for the jury Monday in Carroll County Circuit Court, where he is on trial for murder.

Bosley had Bret Michael Wheeler drive him to the home, where Bosley went into the basement to confront Kandi Gerber, he said in the video. At some point during that confrontation, Gerber died. But, in the video, Bosley tells Detective Sgt. Brandon Holland that he did not kill Gerber.

"I wasn't coming there to harm her. I wanted to find out the truth, and see it for myself," Bosley told Holland, of the Carroll County Sheriff's Office, on the video.

Bosley is on trial for first-degree murder, first-degree assault, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and conspiracy to committ first-degree assault in Gerber's August death.

The trial resumed Monday morning after the weekend recess. The trial officially began Wednesday, April 19, after jury selection lasted more than a day.

The prosecution also called a DNA expert and Detective Richard Harbaugh before breaking for lunch.

Day four of the trial is scheduled to resume Monday afternoon.

