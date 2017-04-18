Jury selection exceeds first day in New Windsor murder trial

Opening arguments in the trial of a New Windsor man accused of murder are likely to start Wednesday.

Jury selection for Robert Theodore Bosley's trial began Tuesday. Approximately 110 potential jurors were crammed into Courtroom 10 at the Carroll County Circuit Court, and by 3:50 p.m., 50 were still in the courtroom, according to a bailiff at the court. Jury selection had not been completed by the end of the day and will continue Wednesday. Once a jury is seated, opening arguments can begin.

Bosley, 39, formerly of the 2000 block of Dennings Road, is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree assault in the August death of Kandi Gerber, according to electronic court records.

Police allege Bosley and Gerber's then-boyfriend, Bret Michael Wheeler, lured Gerber to a residence in the 2000 block of Dennings Road and Bosley then slit her throat while Wheeler accompanied the residence's three occupants to a convenience store. Wheeler and Bosley then allegedly dumped Gerber's body at the intersection of Muller and Old Washington roads, according to police.

Bosley's trial is slated to last two weeks, with its current end-date on May 1.

Tuesday's proceedings began in the morning with the benches of Courtroom 10 filled with potential jurors. Bosley's attorneys, Ned Curry and Joseph Murtha; Deputy State's Attorney Ned Coyne; Senior Assistant State's Attorney Brenda Harkavy; Circuit Court Chief attorney Allan Culver; and presiding Judge Barry Hughes met potential jurors in a conference room to hear about potential reasons each person had for not being able to sit on the jury.

A typical jury will consist of 12 jurors with a few alternates in case a juror cannot sit through the entire trial. Only the 12 sitting jurors are charged with reaching a verdict.

Jury selection is scheduled to continue in Courtroom 10 Wednesday at 9 a.m. before Hughes.

