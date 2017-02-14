In murder case, defense argues against use of police interview

The defense team of a New Windsor man accused of murder is trying to suppress the use of his interview with the Carroll County Sheriff's Office in the case.

Robert Theodore Bosley, 39, formerly of the 2000 block of Dennings Road, is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, conspiracy to commit assault and conspiracy to commit murder in the August death of Kandi Gerber. Bosley's attorneys Joseph Murtha and Ned Curry are arguing that Bosley was questioned by a detective prior to being read his Miranda rights.

The criminal motions hearing, which lasted a day and a half, included several hours of footage of the interview between Bosley and Sgt. Brandon Holland. In the video, Bosley starts telling Holland that Gerber killed herself after a confrontation.

The state — represented by Senior Assistant State's Attorney Brenda Harkavy, Circuit Court Chief Allan Culver and Deputy State's Attorney Ned Coyne — is arguing that Bosley gave the interview voluntarily and although Holland does not read him the Miranda rights until halfway through interview, Bosley was the one to start talking and Holland never asked questions.

The defense, led by Curry, argued that although Holland might not have phrased his comments in question form, he was asking questions by telling Bosley to tell him what happened. Curry also told presiding Judge Barry Hughes that Holland made promises in order to get Bosley to confess.

"Obviously, your honor, the question is whether there was an interrogation," Curry said.

Curry told Hughes that the police kept Bosley in a cold room for over an hour, prompting him to call in the detective to speak.

"Essentially what happens is he calls uncle," Curry said.

Police know what statements to make that will elicit confessions from people, Curry said, even if they aren't directly prompting the suspect. In his comments about telling the truth, which could help in the judicial process, Holland implied that Bosley should go ahead and tell his story, Curry said.

"I don't know how you can get around when an officer says you have to tell me what happened," Curry said.

The state argued that Bosley voluntarily made his statement, drawing upon common law and due process. To show this, Harkavy first looked at whether Bosley was knowing of and understanding what he said, which he was, she said.

"There is no question that he did not understand what was going on," Harkavy said.

Then they had to look at whether the detective made a promise, and if so, whether Bosley confessed because of the promise. Harkavy argued that Holland made no promises, and case law shows that similar comments to Holland's about telling the truth are similar to statements that Maryland courts have said are not promises.

After hearing arguments, Hughes said he would closely examine a transcript of the interview and get his decision to the attorneys in "due course."

