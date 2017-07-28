Westminster woman arrested after alleged Bond Street stabbing incident

A Westminster woman was arrested Thursday after she allegedly stabbed a man with needle-nosed pliers.

Shannon Marie Moore, 25, of the unit block of Bond Street, was charged with one count of reckless endangerment and one count of second-degree assault. She was released on her own recognizance, according to electronic court records.

Westminster police officers responded to Bond Street and spoke to Christopher Michael King, 25, who said Moore had stabbed him, causing a small, circular puncture wound that was about a one-fourth inch deep. He refused medical attention, according to the statement of probable cause.

Moore was crying when she spoke to the officer, and she told him that she was arguing with King at her residence when she took his phone. She was sitting down, and he climbed on top of her. She grabbed a nearby pair of needle-nosed pliers and "plunged" them into his thigh, according to the statement.

King corroborated the account and added that he attempted to leave the apartment, and Moore told him he wasn't going to leave her. She then proceeded to bite him on the back and his right arm. The officer also saw cuts on his abdomen, according to the statement.

Moore said not everything in the police report was accurate but declined to elaborate.

CAPTION Pinky was given a vest by a local Finksburg resident Pinky was given a vest by a local Finksburg resident CAPTION Pinky was given a vest by a local Finksburg resident Pinky was given a vest by a local Finksburg resident CAPTION Sgt. Shawn Kilgore explains how he got into law enforcement. (Heather Mongilio/Carroll County Times) Sgt. Shawn Kilgore explains how he got into law enforcement. (Heather Mongilio/Carroll County Times) CAPTION Police describe a fatal shooting in Mt Airy on July 10, 2017. (Ken Koons/Carroll County Times) Police describe a fatal shooting in Mt Airy on July 10, 2017. (Ken Koons/Carroll County Times) CAPTION Fireworks Safety Press Conference at the James N. Robey Public Safety Training Center in Marriottsville on Thursday, June 29. Fireworks Safety Press Conference at the James N. Robey Public Safety Training Center in Marriottsville on Thursday, June 29. CAPTION The class got to shoot simulation guns and saw a flash bang demonstration. The class got to shoot simulation guns and saw a flash bang demonstration.

King said the two were arguing about their relationship when she allegedly stabbed him. He attempted to leave multiple times, but he said she would not let him. He tried to exit through the residence's back door, but she allegedly grabbed him by the neck and hit him in the side with the pliers.

He also said he tried to get out through a window, but she allegedly closed it and prevented him from leaving that way. He was able to get out and went to a neighbor's home. Another man called police, he said.

King said he did go to the hospital due to his injuries.

She is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 27.

heather.mongilio@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7898

twitter.com/hmongilio