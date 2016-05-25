School board passes budget plan to fund salary increases

The Board of Education officially adopted its fiscal year 2017 budget Wednesday, laying out how it will fill gaps left by a county allocation that falls just short of the school board's full request.

The board in February approved a $334.7 million operating budget plan, which called for $185.2 million in funds from the county, a request that school board members said at the time was the bare-bones level needed to supply school staff with overdue salary increases as well as account for inflationary cost increases.

Superintendent Stephen Guthrie presented to the Board of Education a series of small additions to the Carroll County Public Schools budget, bringing the system's total budget to $335.2 million, he said Wednesday.

Those additions include an additional assistant principal at Manchester Valley High School for the next school year, changes to the compensation rate for staff in the pre-kindergarten autism program, funding for the school system's five behavioral support specialists to switch from 10-month employment to 11-month employment, as well as a 2 percent increase in the daily and hourly pay rate for substitute teachers, Guthrie said.

He also told the board that he plans to divert $10,000 from his own salary to pay for additional STEM — science, technology, engineering and math — materials and to help support the Tournament of Champions event held every year for special-needs students.

The Board of County Commissioners is likely to pass a budget Thursday morning that includes a plan for $184.9 million in operating funds for the school system. That is $3 million more than the commissioners had planned to give the school system when they passed a proposed budget in April.

In addition to the cut to his salary, Guthrie said the school system will also eliminate 10 teaching positions. The combined efforts, he said, will balance the system's 2017 budget.

The position cuts should be achievable through attrition rather than layoffs, he said, and principals affected have already made any accommodations necessary to deal with the change.

The school board voted unanimously to approve the final budget, adding that they were happy to receive enough funding to cover employee raises.

"We as a school system have been really working together trying to do the best that we can," board member Virginia Harrison said during the Wednesday meeting.

"For me, I'm grateful this year that we're not making many cuts, that we're not loosing programs, that we're not laying off staff," board member Devon Rothschild said in the meeting, though she added that she did share a concern raised by Matthew Saxton, the board's student representative, that the budget fails to invest in new, forward-thinking items and initiatives.

"We're giving raises [but] it's not enough," Rothschild said in the meeting. "Our staff deserves more."

The board also agreed to participate in two committees with the Board of Commissioners and other community leaders — a panel to address future school funding and a group committed to build the county by attracting new families.

School board member Jennifer Seidel said she voted in favor of the budget in order to ensure raises to school employees.

She said she looks forward to the two boards working together to look for long-term solutions for the county and its school system.

"It's my hope that we can find other ways besides making cuts and closing schools to come up with some solutions," she said. "This is great for this year, but I am worried about the future, and hopefully the two boards will be able to work toward some solution."

