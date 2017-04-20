B&O Railroad Historical Society to host open house at new Eldersburg facility

The B&O Railroad Historical Society will host a free open house at their new facility in Eldersburg on Saturday and Sunday, April 22 and 23. The public is invited to tour the new headquarters from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

"The B&O Railroad is a big part of the history of the state," said Henry Freeman, the society's vice president of operations. "I think anybody that's familiar with the history of Carroll County will be surprised with what we've been able to do in such a short time."

According to Freeman, the society is dedicated to the preservation of and education about the history of America's first common carrier railroad, the Baltimore and Ohio or B&O Railroad. The society maintains and archives documents and photographs pertaining to the everyday operations of the B&O Railroad. The organization was formerly housed in Arbutus.

"We're trying to encourage people to share an interest in the first railroad of the United States," said Greg Smith, the society's president. "We don't want the history of the railroad to be lost. This is our first step for community outreach."

Smith said the facility is "a good location."

"We like the community because it's safe, peaceful and convenient," he said. "It's also 2 miles north of B&O's old landline."

Archivist Nick Fry said this is the first facility in which the historical society can exhibit "all the things we've collected over almost 40 years."

"It's an opportunity for the public to come in and see what materials we have on-hand that can help them with any research or interest they may have in Maryland railroads," Fry said.

Fry said the society is "always looking for volunteers."

"If you come to the open house and you like what you see, talk to us," Fry said. "There's a large collection that still needs to be processed and we're always looking for more help."

If you go

What: B&O Railroad Historical Society open house

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 22 and 23

Where: 5745 Bartholow Road, Eldersburg.

Cost: Free

For more information: Visit www.borhs.org.