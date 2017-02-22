Taneytown man charged with second-degree assault

A Taneytown man was charged with second-degree assault after he allegedly attacked a 17-year-old girl.

Nicholas Ray Blanton, 32, of the unit block of York Street, was charged with one count each of second-degree assault, disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace and intoxicated endangerment. He was arrested Saturday, held on $5,000 bond — which he posted Tuesday — and was released, according to electronic court records.

A Taneytown officer responded to Blanton's apartment after getting a report of assault. He knocked on the door, and Blanton answered and said he was the victim and shouldn't be locked up, according to a statement of probable cause.

Blanton told the officer that a teenager was "out of control" and doesn't listen and that she bit him. The officer detected an alcoholic odor on his breath, according to the statement.

Blanton began yelling loudly, and did not stop after being told to, according to the statement.

The officer spoke with the girl who said Blanton had called her mother names and she asked Blanton to leave, at one point attempting to push him out of the apartment. Blanton pushed her on the couch and was on top of her in such a way she couldn't breathe. She bit his arm to get him off of her, according to the statement.

He got off of her, but Blanton pushed her on the bed and elbowed her head. The officer noted she had several marks on her, including cuts to her leg and arm.

The girl's mother confirmed her daughter's story. While the officer spoke with the two women, another officer stood with Blanton. Blanton was told to lower his voice and to stop yelling several times, but he did not comply.

A phone number was not listed for Blanton. He is scheduled to appear in court on May 3.

heather.mongilio@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7898

twitter.com/hmongilio