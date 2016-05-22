Blacksmiths come together at annual Blacksmith Day festival

Clangs echoed throughout the grounds of the Carroll County Farm Museum this weekend as dozens of blacksmiths from around the area shared knowledge, materials and jokes at the 28th annual Blacksmith Days.

The event is the primary fundraiser for the Blacksmith Guild of Central Maryland, a collection of smiths from Maryland and surrounding states. Throughout the weekend, organizers hosted three forging contests, live and silent auctions and demonstrations.

According to Ken Strosnider, setup manager of the Blacksmith Days Planning Committee, while these educational aspects of the event are key to its success, the main draw of the Blacksmith Days weekend is the camaraderie.

Planning Committee member Albin Drzewianowski said nearly 200 blacksmiths paid between $20 and $50 to attend the weekend, complete with evening dinners, tailgating opportunities to buy smithing items from other attendees and a general celebration of all things related to being a blacksmith.

Despite the wet weather and muddy fields at the outdoor event, the 200 blacksmiths came together to learn and laugh at the one chance a year they all have to come together. Clad in safety goggles as they went from station to station, they each took turns visiting and learning from each other.

The attendees covered every demographic base, from men and women to old and young. Strosnider said shows like the History Channel's "Forged in Fire" have been a huge draw to younger members of the Blacksmith Guild, though they sometimes want to jump to creating knives before learning the basics. He said a diverse crowd is important for a good show.

"Everyone here has something to teach the rest of us," Strosnider said. "In the blacksmith community, everyone is eager to share their knowledge. It's not like 'I've come up with this process, and now I'm going to keep it to myself.' Someone comes up with something and they share it in the magazines and newsletters."

DAVE MUNCH/STAFF PHOTO / Carroll County Times Sara Snyder works on a horseshoe during Blacksmith Days at the Carroll County Farm Museum in Westminster Sunday, May 22. Sara Snyder works on a horseshoe during Blacksmith Days at the Carroll County Farm Museum in Westminster Sunday, May 22. (DAVE MUNCH/STAFF PHOTO / Carroll County Times)

To help educate, the guild featured two guest demonstrators, showing off their unique skills and tech to the attendees. Demonstrator Sheldon Browder is a retired blacksmith from Colonial Williamsburg who displayed the techniques of the era to blacksmiths trained in more modern forms.

Attendee Ray Neubauer said his love of Colonial Williamsburg is what first interested him in the blacksmith lifestyle. He said he was thrilled to see this kind of traditional Colonial style show off.

Neubauer said he loves the hands-on aspect of creating an object out of steel and iron by yourself. He said he primarily creates architectural or utilitarian pieces, but is always willing to discover more aspects of the craft.

"Being a blacksmith is something where you are constantly learning," Neubauer said. "You could be in this trade and still learn something new."

The other demonstration tent belonged to James Michael Walker who was showing off his foot operated treadle hammer. The machine lifts and releases a weight suspended by garage door springs that drops and hammers the metal into shape.

During the presentation, in addition to showing off the machine, Walker gave advice to the smiths for selling their work, organizing their shop space and figuring out the best tool for every purpose.

Walker uses the treadle hammer for careful, decorative work, creating pieces like wrought-iron flower and leaf petal pieces.

The audience was engaged in a push and pull, asking questions and unafraid to share their opinions if they differed from Walker, creating a spirited, respectful debate.

