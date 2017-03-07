House fire investigated in Westminster

The Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating a house fire that originated in a closet at a home in Westminster early Tuesday morning. According to the office, firefighters from the Manchester volunteer fire company responded to a call at 12:10 a.m. Tuesday, March 7 for a call of a fire in the 3700 block of Bixler Church Road, Westminster.

It took 12 firefighters about 15 minutes to control the blaze, which caused about $2,000 of structural damage to the home.

jacob.denobel@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7890

Twitter.com/Jacob_deNobel