New Windsor man arrested after allegedly assaulting woman

A New Windsor man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly assaulted a woman.

Jason Bittner, 33, of the 100 block of Church Street, was charged with one count of second-degree assault and one count of violating a protective order. He was held without bail Wednesday, but released on his own recognizance after a Thursday bail review, according to electronic court records.

A Carroll County Sheriff's Office deputy met with a woman on Tuesday who said she was in pain after Bittner had thrown her to the floor. The woman and Bittner had argued that night, and Bittner locked himself in a room in his residence, according to the statement of charges.

The woman wanted to leave, but her purse was in the same room as Bittner. After he would not open the door, she kicked it open. Bittner then grabbed her by the lower neck and chest and threw her to the ground. He grabbed a beer, poured it on her and left, according to the statement.

The deputy spoke with Bittner by phone. Bittner refused to come back and speak with deputy but said the woman wouldn't leave him alone so he pushed her down before leaving, according to the statement.

At the time the woman had a final protective order against Bittner, which states he cannot abuse, threaten to abuse, harass or contact the woman, according to the statement.

A number listed for Bittner was not in service. He is scheduled to appear in court on July 26.

