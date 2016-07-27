Sykesville man pleads guilty in assault case

A Sykesville man was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and other charges stemming from an incident where police saw him point a gun at two people at the Bishops Garth apartment complex in Westminster last summer.

Rodney Lavette Anderson Jr. entered a guilty plea Wednesday to first-degree assault, use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence and solicitation to influence a witness, according to a news release from the Carroll County State's Attorney Office. As a result of the plea, 13 remaining counts were abandoned by the prosecution.

Judge Fred Hecker handed down a sentence of 10 years, with five years suspended, to be served without the possibility of parole for the firearms charge. Hecker also gave Anderson a sentence of 20 years with all but five years suspended for the assault charge, which will be served consecutively; and 10 years, all suspended, for the charge of solicitation to influence a witness, which will be served consecutively.

Upon his release, Anderson will be placed on five years of supervised probation.

On Aug. 24, 2015, at the Bishops Garth complex, detectives with the Carroll County Drug Task Force observed Anderson pull a handgun from his pants pocket and assume a tactical position behind a parked van, taking aim at two individuals nearby, according to the release. It was later learned that Anderson was in a running dispute with one of the individuals, Chief Deputy State's Assistant Jason League said during the hearing.

Police interrupted and chased Anderson on foot into an apartment. While in the apartment, Anderson pushed aside an adult and a child, and went into a backroom where he punched out a window screen and fled out a window, League said.

Westminster police later assumed the investigation, according to the release.

Officials recovered a Hi-Point 9mm Luger handgun, loaded with a bullet in the chamber and three in the magazine, at the scene.

Witnesses confirmed Anderson had discarded the gun and a red floppy hat in the apartment before jumping out of the rear second-story window, according to the release.

Anderson was apprehended the next day by the U.S. Marshal Fugitive Task Force at the Scenic View Motel in Finksburg, according to the release.

While awaiting trial, Anderson was held at the Carroll County Detention Center in Westminster. While incarcerated, according to the release, the defendant solicited an acquaintance to contact a material state's witness with the intent to influence the witness' testimony or make the witness unavailable for trial.

Anderson elected not to speak prior to sentencing. His attorney was not available for comment after the hearing because he had another court appearance immediately after.

League said that the Bishops Garth apartment complex is safer with Anderson behind bars.

"Well, he is a bad man. And we succeeded in taking him off the street," he said.

