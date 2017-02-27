Bill of Rights anniversary exhibit 'brings the document alive'

Nine-year-old Summer Walker, of Westminster, spent Saturday delving back into history and an item that is the foundation of the country.

Summer and her father, Greg Walker, toured the National Archives' pop-up exhibit called The Bill of Rights and You that is being housed at the Carroll County Farm Museum on Saturday.

Walker said it was great to take Summer to see the exhibit because she just started learning about the Bill of Rights in school. Summer's a fourth-grader at Mechanicsville Elementary School, he said.

And while Walker said the exhibit is geared a little more toward middle school students, the volunteers there helped Summer understand. They explained it in a way that was easy for her, he added.

"This is very educational," Walker said.

Bill of Rights anniversary exhibit KEN KOONS/STAFF PHOTO / Carroll County Times A United States Bill of Rights display is pictured at the Carroll County Farm Museum in Westminster on February 25, 2017. A United States Bill of Rights display is pictured at the Carroll County Farm Museum in Westminster on February 25, 2017. (KEN KOONS/STAFF PHOTO / Carroll County Times)

The exhibit commemorates the 225th anniversary of the Dec. 15, 1791 ratification of the document. The Farm Museum is one of 23 Maryland venues that will feature the exhibit, according to a Maryland Humanities news release,

"The Bill of Rights represents the Founders' vision that it would be the people, through votes, that could change the Constitution with enough consensus. And when the people desired a Bill of Rights, our first 10 amendments were added to our governing charter," said The Bill of Rights and You co-curator Jennifer Johnson in a prepared statement.

The exhibit explores the origins of the first 10 amendments to the Constitution — collectively known as the Bill of Rights — illustrates how each amendment protects U.S. citizens and looks at how Americans exercise the rights outlined in the amendments, according to the release.

"We're very pleased to have been able to partner with the National Archives on this exhibit," Farm Museum manager Joanne Weant said. "They provided a piece to use as a base as well as some ideas which we were able to develop into a full-blown exhibit."

Summer said she learned a lot at the exhibit. There was a lot of information, she added.

Walker said he and Summer come to the museum, and the events they hold there, often.

"I just think it's very important that she knows what used to be," Walker said.

The Bill of Rights and You is organized by the National Archives and Records Administration and came to the Farm Museum via the National Archives Traveling Exhibits Service. This exhibition was developed in collaboration with the National Archives' National Outreach Initiative.

The exhibition is presented in part by AT&T, Seedlings Foundation, and the National Archives Foundation and brought to Maryland in collaboration with Maryland Humanities and the Federation of State Humanities Councils.

Scott Holniker, curator at the museum, said this exhibit is important because it's a reminder there are personal rights Americans take for granted that they shouldn't. The exhibit helps people immerse themselves in history.

"It brings the document alive again," Holniker added.

The exhibit will be up through the end of April, and there will be other days with children's activities from 12 p.m. through 3 p.m. March 25, April 22 and April 29.

