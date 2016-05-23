Sykesville man arrested after allegedly stealing items from homeowner, falling asleep on their couch

A Sykesville man was arrested May 16 after he allegedly broke into a house, stole several items and fell asleep on the homeowners' couch.

Paul Claudel Bikoi, 23, of the 900 block of Tonia Court, was charged with first-degree burglary, rouge and vagabond, theft between $1,000 to $10,000 and fourth-degree burglary. He was held on $5,000 bond, which he posted on May 16 and was released, according to electronic records.

A Carroll County Sheriff's Office deputy and a Maryland State Police trooper responded to a house in the 6000 block of Ryon Court around 6:30 a.m. after a resident called to say a man was sleeping on his couch, according to a statement of probable cause.

Upon searching the man, the officers found a fixed-blade knife, a driver's license belonging to one of the homeowners, two credit cards belonging to the same homeowner, a cellphone, a gift card and $218, according to the statement.

Another deputy was called to the house and found a black grocery-like bag containing two Kindle Fires, an iPod, a laptop and a wireless speaker. The deputy also noticed a black pellet gun on the kitchen floor, according to the statement.

The homeowner said he noticed a few things out of place when he went downstairs in the morning before noticing Bikoi on his couch. The homeowner confirmed the items found on Bikoi and in the bag belong to him, according to the statement.

Officers investigating the incident discovered that Bikoi had gone through several rooms of the house, as well as into a car belonging to the other homeowner, according to the statement.

One of the deputies spoke with Bikoi who said he had a fight with his mother, who kicked him out of the house. He walked for a while before entering the first residence with an open garage door. He said he tried to contact the two homeowners, failed to do so and slept on their couch.

He did not comment about the homeowners' property and said he did not know about the pellet gun, according to the statement.

A phone number listed for Bikoi was not in service. A preliminary court date for Bikoi has been set for June 14.

