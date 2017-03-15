Westminster man accused of threatening with shotgun

A Westminster man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly threatened another man with a shotgun.

Hunter Chase Bianco, 20, of the unit block of Webster Street, was charged with one count of first-degree assault and one count of reckless endangerment. On Tuesday, he was held without bail, which was reduced to $50,000 after a Wednesday bail review. He posted bail Wednesday and was released, according to electronic court records.

A Westminster police officer spoke with a man who said he was visiting Bianco's residence on Webster Street because his girlfriend lived there. The man and Bianco got into an argument, and Bianco told the man to leave, according to a statement of probable cause.

The man started to gather his items while continuing to argue with Bianco. According to the man, Bianco told him that if he didn't leave, he was going to go upstairs and get his shotgun. Bianco went to get the gun while the man got his belongings, according to the statement.

Bianco pointed the shotgun at the man and told him if he didn't leave, he would kill him, according to the statement.

Bianco told the officer that he told the man to leave because he was trespassing, and when he didn't, Bianco got his gun, according to the statement.

The man's girlfriend is the owner of the residence. She said the man was her ex-boyfriend, but she invited him over because they were attempting to reconcile. When Bianco came home, he and the man argued, and when Bianco said he was going to get the shotgun, the man taunted Bianco, the woman said, according to the statement.

The Remington 870 12-gauge shotgun was recovered by the Westminster Police Department, according to the statement.

Bianco had not returned a call for comment as of 5 p.m. Wednesday. He is scheduled to appear in court April 12.

