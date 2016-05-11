Westminster man dies after Md. 140 crash

A Westminster man is dead after police say he failed to yield to oncoming traffic on Md. 140 in Reese on Wednesday afternoon.

Antonio Maruffi Sartori, 79, was driving east on Md. 140 when he attempted to make a left turn onto Bethel Road and was hit by an oncoming vehicle, according to Maryland State Police.

Sartori was transported to Sinai Hospital in Baltimore, where he was later pronounced dead, according to a news release from MSP.

The investigation is ongoing, the release said. Anyone with information is asked to contact the MSP Westminster Barrack at 410-386-3000.

