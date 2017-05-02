BERC to hold spring job fair

The Carroll County Business and Employment Resource Center is holding its spring job fair this week.

The event is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, May 4, at the Carroll County Business & Employment Resource Center, 224 N. Center St. in Westminster. No preregistration is required.

Anyone who attends will be able to meet and speak with representatives from area businesses and complete applications and distribute a resume. Attendees should "dress to impress," according to the job fair flier.

For more information, contact Scott Singleton at 410-386-2521 or ssingleton@ccg.carr.org.

emily.chappell@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7862

twitter.com/emilychappell13