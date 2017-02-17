Mount Airy man gets 15 months in prison for wire fraud

A Mount Airy man who is president of several tax and financial management companies in Maryland was sentenced Thursday to serve 15 months in federal prison for defrauding a client of at least $526,000.

Paul Randolph Beeks Jr., 59, will be on three years of supervised release upon his release from prison, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office in Baltimore. Beeks was also ordered by U.S. District Court Judge George L. Russell III to pay a money judgment of $180,515, the amount that Beeks has not yet repaid to his client.

Beeks pleaded guilty in October to one count of wire fraud.

Beeks has been president of tax and financial management companies PRB Tax & Accounting Services Inc. and Elite Financial Services LLC since January 2008.

Beeks incorporated Mid Atlantic Radiology Services LLC at the request of the physician who owned and operated that company, and was entrusted with all of MARS's accounting, tax, and financial responsibilities, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office in Baltimore announcing the plea. Beeks also conducted payroll on behalf of MARS, paid MARS's vendors and paid malpractice insurance for MARS's physicians, according to the plea agreement.

Beginning in November 2009 and continuing until August 2015, Beeks, in his capacity as MARS's accountant and financial planner, caused about 24 wire transfers from MARS accounts to bank accounts associated with Beeks' various companies, according to the release.

In order to disguise the theft of funds, Beeks falsely claimed that some of these wire transfers were for management fees and bonuses, the release states. However, no management fees or bonuses were authorized by any MARS representative and the remaining wire transfers were not for legitimate purposes.