Experts to teach how landscaping can make a difference at Backyard Buffers Education Day

The Carroll County Forestry Board will host its third annual Backyard Buffers Education Day from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 8. Pre-registrants will get seedlings and tree tubes to undertake reforestation efforts on their own properties conveniently and at low cost.

During the workshop, speakers will touch on the importance of riparian forest buffers on Chesapeake Bay health, water quality, as well as best management practices for arranging, planting and maintaining your seedlings. Those interested are urged to register early at www.carrollcountyforestryboard.org.

"It'll be interesting and informative for people interested in nature and the outdoors," said Chris Spaur, Carroll County Forestry Board's backyard buffers committee chair.

"Attendees will get a chance to hear forest and stream information directly from experts and practitioners, and can get answers to questions and advice on problems. They will also get to meet other nearby landowners with similar interests, so it's a social opportunity."

Steve Allgeier, former home horticulture educator for Carroll County, described the workshop as "a great way to kick off spring."

"Too often, we rely on nurseries and landscapers for garden and landscape information," Allgeier said. "This particular Backyard Buffers program gives good solid research-based information for the gardening and landscaping public without a sales pitch."

Allgeier plans to talk about the basics of tree care from planting to the first three to four years of maintenance.

"It's discouraging when I see people take the time and money to plant trees and then fail to ensure the trees' success through improper planting techniques or early maintenance," Allgeier said.

David Wise, of Stroud Water Research Center, is scheduled to talk about what trees do for streams.

"Most landowners are happy to learn that by planting trees along their streams, they can improve stream health," Wise said. "For example, wooded streams have three to five times more living things than streams with grass on their banks. Many are equally interested in understanding how nature works — the surprising intricacies of it all."

Byron Madigan, Carroll County's water resources supervisor, said his goal is "to help inform people of the requirements the county and other jurisdictions have to reduce pollutant loadings to our local waterways and the Chesapeake Bay as well as what is being implemented throughout the county to achieve these reductions."

Nick Yoder, Volunteer Coordinator for Carroll County's Weed Warrior program, hopes the workshop will help people "see the value of trees and that people can make a difference on their own land." Yoder will discuss the threat of invasive species and how homeowners can control them on their own properties.

Maryland Master Gardener and Bay-Wise Coordinator John Hubbs expects the workshop to show people "how easy it is to be better stewards of the environment."

Hubbs said he will discuss simple actions residents can take in their homes, yards, gardens and landscapes that will make a difference in water quality, "when we all do our little part."

If you go

What: Backyard Buffers Workshop

When: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 8. Seedling handout immediately follows.

Where: Carroll County Extension Office, 700 Agricultural Drive, Westminster

Cost: $5. Tree shelters sold at $1.25.

Online registration required at www.carrollcountyforestryboard.org. For questions, contact Jamie Weaver at 410-848-9290 or jamie.weaver@maryland.gov.

The application for the free seedlings through the Backyard Buffer program can be found online at www.carrollcountyforestryboard.org by clicking on "How You Can Help" or by emailing ccforestryboard@gmail.com.