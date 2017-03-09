Perry Hall man arrested after alleged Finksburg burglary

A Perry Hall man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly stole more than $10,000 from two Finksburg residents.

Moeed Asif, 20, was charged with two counts of fourth-degree burglary, one count each of first-degree burglary, third-degree burglary and theft between $1,000 and $10,000. He was held on $10,000 bond, which remained unchanged after a bail review Thursday, according to electronic court records.

Maryland State Police troopers spoke with two Finksburg residents who said they left their residence to give a man a ride. When they returned a few hours later, they noticed a bathroom window was open, and missing from the residence was a PlayStation 4, an Xbox One, video games for the two systems, shoes, belts and approximately $1,300, totaling in worth $5,488, according to a statement of charges.

One of the residents contacted troopers and informed them that about $10,410 was stolen from the residence. Fingerprints taken from the scene matched Asif's fingerprints, according to the statement.

One of the residents identified Asif as a potential suspect. The resident told troopers that he heard Asif planned to break into his residence, but he did not think that Asif knew where he lived. Asif had never been to his residence and did not have permission to be there, according to the statement.

The man who received a ride from the residents died shortly after, and he "did not provide any information," according to the statement.

Asif is scheduled to appear in court on April 7.

heather.mongilio@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7898

twitter.com/hmongilio