New Windsor man charged with setting own garage on fire

A New Windsor man was arrested on an arson charge Thursday in relation to a garage fire that occurred March 11.

According to the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Bruce E. Reed, 62, of the 1600 block of Bowersox Road, was arrested and transported to the Carroll County Detention Center, where he was charged with second-degree arson.

Police said, according to their investigation, they believe Reed intentionally set a fire inside his garage before going to a neighbor's home and informing them of the blaze. The fire was brought under control by the New Windsor volunteer fire company with no injuries. Damage to the structure and contents is estimated by the fire marshal at $10,000.

Reed is currently being held without bail at the Carroll County Detention Center.

jacob.denobel@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7890

Twitter.com/Jacob_deNobel