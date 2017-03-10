Scholarship to honor woman who died in blizzard

The family of Amy Metz, who died in Janaury 2016, is partnering with a local running club to help honor her with a scholarship.

Charm City Run and Metz's parents, brothers and sisters are naming a running scholarship after her, according to a news release from her siblings. The Amy Schuerholz Metz Scholarship will award $2,000 each year to one male and one female high school senior who is passionate about running, according to the statement.

Metz, of Hampstead, was found dead during the January 2016 blizzard, but her brothers and sisters want people to remember her as more than the woman found in the snow. Instead, they want her to be remembered as happy, optimistic, loving, amazing, down-to-earth, loyal, compassionate, supportive, kind and smart, and a handful of other words her five brothers and sisters used to describe her.

Or she can be remembered as "sunshine," which was how her brother, Chris Scholtes, chose to describe her.

Metz was a runner with the Charm City Run running group. Her family estimates she did about 10 to 12 long races per year and likely ran a total of 100 races, but that number doesn't even include all of the smaller, 5-kilometer races she did, said siblings Annie Quenzer and J.P. Scholtes.

Metz got into running while her children were in school. Chris Scholtes' wife connected her with Charm City Run.

"And they began running together all over the place. And then Amy forged a lot of friendships in a tight-knit Charm City Run group," Chris Scholtes said.

Besides running, her family recalled Metz's love of music. She had music for every mood, and when they played her iPod on shuffle, her siblings said there was no rhyme or reason to her music.

"It's hard to get in the car and listen to the radio and not hear a song that reminds you of Amy," her sister Susan Peters said.

Her love of music was combined with an interest in technology, sister Mimi Gregory said, adding that she was the first in the family to get an iPod.

Metz was also someone who was involved with her community, including the fight to save North Carroll High School, which her children attended. Her siblings said her children were the center of her world, and she always wanted to do activities with them.

"She put everybody before herself," Chris Scholtes said.

For more information

Details about the scholarship can be found on the Charm City Run website at www.charmcityrun.com/scholarship. The deadline for scholarship applications is Sunday, April 30.