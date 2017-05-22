Fourth-graders go on AgVenture

Planting zucchini seeds in a portable container, Taneytown Elementary School fourth-grader Ben Poletynski seemed to enjoy getting his hands dirty. Ben was one of more than 1,000 Carroll County fourth-graders experiencing an AgVenture with University of Maryland Extension, Carroll County staff this week.

"I like that they actually let you see and touch stuff," Ben said. "We like getting our hands in the dirt. The stuff we learn here can help us get better grades in school because they help us understand it."

According to area extension director Mickey Love, students rotated through five different learning stations during the Extension's AgVenture on Monday. The event includes hands-on experiments, such as testing the pH of soil, observing fat content in milk and investigating the effects of best management land-use practices on a model watershed. Students also had an opportunity to make a grain-based snack, and get up close and personal with live sheep and a dairy calf.

Each AgVenture lesson was taught by UME staff and was meant to give students a look at the bigger picture of Maryland agriculture and how it affects their lives on a daily basis.

"Students have a disconnect from agriculture and having a basic understanding of it can go a long way in educating them," explained 4-H agent Becky Ridgeway. "I think it helps them learn to make healthy life decisions when they understand how their food is grown."

Taneytown was the first of nine Carroll elementary schools taking part in the AgVenture program this week.

Fourth-grade teacher Barbara Peterson said her class participates in the event every year.

"We love it," Peterson said. "This is a great hands-on experience for the students. They get to talk to University of Maryland Extension experts in the field, and they help bring the science we learn in the classroom alive."

Fourth-grade teacher Heide Alston said AgVenture helps students become more aware of their environment.

"Sometimes children take for granted the part they have in making water safe for drinking and for animals," Alston said.

Fourth-grade teacher Kelly VanderMolen said students "learn about what they can do to help the quality of our watershed."

"They show the students how pollutants work and how they can eventually make it into the [Chesapeake] Bay," VanderMolen said. "Kids often go home and clean up their whole yard because the activities help them see the overall bigger picture."

Fourth-grader Caitlin Lamb said the UME staff taught her "about the environment and what we can do to help."

"It teaches us about all the different things that we need to know to save water in a fun way," Caitlin said.

Fourth-grader Nate Taylor said he learned "things most of us didn't know."

"We learn how to conserve water by taking shorter showers and turning the water off when you brush your teeth," Nate said.

Fourth-grader David Russell said he enjoyed all the hands-on activities.

"It brings what we learn in school down to more detail," David said.

