4-H rocket competition teaches kids about success and failure

Fourth-generation 4-H'er Eli Barber, 9, anxiously watched as his mini-rocket was launched in the grassy area of the Carroll County Agriculture Center. He smiled proudly as he witnessed it successfully fly through the air during the annual 4-H rocket competition Saturday morning.

"I was nervous before it launched off. But when I saw it take off, I was really excited," Eli said.

"This is his first year doing everything in 4-H," added Eli's father, Kyle Barber, of Silver Run. "I think it puts a good head on his shoulders. It teaches him responsibility and gets him ready for life."

The competition's superintendent, Carol Viney, said more than 50 4-H'ers participated in the rocket competition, one of the earliest Carroll County 4-H and FFA Fair events.

"The rockets entered must be secure and structurally stable, but the kids have a lot of leeway in terms of size and complexity of rockets," said Viney, of Westminster.

Viney said participants may enter in several classes. There is one class for each size and its craftsmanship, and one for each size of rocket motor (Mini, A, B, C, and D).

"B is twice as powerful as A, and C is twice as B, and so on," Viney said. "Some kids enter the same rocket in both classes, but the kids that tend to win enter a variety of rockets."

First through 10th place winners earn ribbons and small monetary awards. A grand champion and reserved grand champion will also be named. Viney said winners will be determined in the next few days after judges score their rockets' performances.

Viney's husband and co-superintendent, Bill Viney, said rocketry is "a great hands-on, practical way to teach math and science." Viney said he also appreciates that "it teaches the kids about success and failure."

Images from the Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair model rocket competition in Westminster Saturday. (Dylan Slagle) (Dylan Slagle)

"Even NASA has rockets that fail sometimes," he said. "The next year they come back and their rockets are even better."

4-H'er Brynn Laney, 12, built a rocket named Blizzard and a rocket named Mosquito for the competition.

"It's really fun to make them because I like putting them together," said Brynn, of New Windsor. "It's like a puzzle."

Brynn's mother, Shelly Laney, said the competition gives competitors a sense of achievement.

"It's something they built on their own," Laney said. "They take pride in building it and seeing it successfully launched."

Jacob Braum, 9, said he built a rocket for the fun of it.

"I got to learn how they work and how they get set off," said Jacob, of Hanover, Pennsylvania.

Jacob's father, Scott Braum, said his son "likes the science of it."

"He likes to build things, and we thought this would be a good hobby," Braum said.

Daniel Hulter, 10, said he did his best to make his rocket aerodynamic.

"I like to design them," said Daniel, of Westminster. "I really wanted to make an exploration vehicle and shoot it off because I have a lot of questions about space."

Daniel's mother, Jessica Hulter, said her son's rocket making was "very disciplined."

"He learned a lot about doing a project and doing it correctly. He learned to follow instructions, and it gave him something fun to do with his dad," Hulter said.

Jenny Christman, of Finksburg, said her daughter Sabine's interest in space made the activity a natural fit. They learned to build rockets during a 4-H rocket building workshop.

"I like rockets a lot, and I like to pretend I'm flying," said 6-year-old Sabine. "I named mine Eagle because the eagle is my school's mascot."

Owen Alster, 14, said he helped run a workshop for kids who had never built rockets before.

"It was fun helping them learn," said Owen, of Hampstead. "I taught them how to make the rockets go faster."

Owen's father, Michael Alster, said rocket making "teaches the kids how to start a project and finish it."

"It's exciting to see their projects launched," Alster said. "It's a nice conclusion to their hard work."

michel.elben@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7873

twitter.com/MichelElben