Two people were sent to the hospital after a three-vehicle collision near the intersection of Md. 27 and Ridgeville Boulevard on Thursday night.

According to the Maryland State Police, two people were sent to Frederick Memorial Hospital following the collision that occurred around 6:40 p.m. The road remained open throughout the incident.

jacob.denobel@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7890

Twitter.com/Jacob_deNobel