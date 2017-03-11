Cold can't freeze out Celtic Canter and Irish festival

The sun came out for the 2017 Celtic Canter in downtown Westminster on Saturday, but unfortunately, Jack Frost also redeemed his invitation, bringing frigid temperatures and biting wind to the seventh annual 5K foot race.

But runners are a hardy bunch, and after a bagpipe start from where a mass of often costumed and otherwise green attired runners hit their paces, vendors, musicians and spectators mingled around burn barrels and propane heaters to keep warm. By the time the race was over, the Celtic rock band was playing and the beer flowing — Westminster's Main Street was closed off from Md. 27 to Longwell Avenue as a post-race beer garden — a sizable crowd remained to celebrate an Irish festival despite the cold.

"The sun was shining and if you were inside it made it look beautiful outside," admitted Missie Wilcox, marketing consultant for the City of Westminster. "But the cold weather didn't keep people from having a fabulous time. I am so grateful people came out to enjoy everything downtown has to offer, inside and out, despite the cold."

Rob Malloy was an early celebrant of the day's festivities, delighting small children —and adults —with his Irish Wolfhound Deireanach.

"They're very calm. This is excited," Malloy said of the dog with coarse gray hair and long enough to top six feet if standing on his hind legs. Malloy has always loved the big breed, but was able to convince his wife they were the right dog for their family after they witnessed a Wolf hound interact with a baby at a dog show in England.

"A wolf hound went over to a baby carriage and laid its head over top and these two arms came up, started tugging on its ear," Malloy said. My wife said, 'Well, that's not going to last too long,' and she was right. After a few minutes the dog tilted his head so the baby could get the other ear."

As the first racers began crossing the finish line in front of the Westminster branch of the Carroll County Public Library, artist Ferenc Gregor stood just to the side, using chisels to carve a macabre masterpieces from a bulbous chunk of white Italian marble in a demonstration of traditional technique.

"This is a block of Carrara Statuario Marble. It comes out of Pietrasanta, the quarry in Carrara. This is the same quarry that Michelangelo Buonarroti quarried from," he said. "This is a transition piece running from the beauty of youth to the decay of death."

Behind him was an already finished face of beautiful angel in stone.

John Peppin and Sarah Weddle ran the 5K swaddled in insulating athletic gear, a balaclava and complimentary kilts.

"They're our family plaids, Kelly and Gordon plaid," Weddle said. "My parents are out there in matching kilts, a family affair."

It was Weddle's first time racing the Celtic Canter, and apart from planning to train a little harder for the hills the next year, she said it was great despite the cold.

"The weather really wasn't that bad once you got moving," she said. "I would do it again."

As has been tradition at the Celtic Canter, the 5K race is followed by a shorter Leprechaun chase for the younger children, and this year, 10-year-old Kenzie Dunnigan was the Leprechaun, playing the rabbit for the younger children to chase through the last 20 yards of the race. Equipped with green glasses, a light, emerald jacket with little insulation and her own hair dyed green as well, Kenzie was a flashy runner —it also helped her to keep warm.

"It was fun," she said, but "It was very, very cold."

The two runners planned to hang out for a while, take in the rock music outside, and perhaps the acoustic music inside the library, but Peppin predicted "probably no pub crawling."

While children did Irish-themed crafts in the library, and adults danced to the music to stay warm, over in Westminster City Park the Baltimore Gaelic Athletic Association was teaching the curious how to play hurling and camogie, a sort of cross between soccer, rugby, lacrosse and field hockey.

"Hurling, the male plays it and camogie is the same as hurling, only it's the female that plays it," said Isadore Beattie, an Irish transplant to Annapolis, president of the Baltimore Gaelic Athletic Association and coach of the camogie team. "Last year the camogie girls won the national finals in Seattle. That's big prestige; they go up in division one this year."

Although the windswept park was hardly packed, a stream of children and adults stopped by the field to watch Beattie's players use their hurlers —a sort of longish axe-handle or club with a flattened end —to pick up from the ground, carry and strike a ball somewhere between the size of a golf and baseball.

"How it works in hurling and camogie, you cannot lift the ball off the ground with your hand, you have to lift it with the hurl," Beattie explained. "You can run four steps with it in your hand, you can strike it, pass it or you can actually kick it if you wish."

That makes for a fairly physical and fast-paced game played with 13 players to a side on a field 170 yards long by 90 yards wide, according to Beattie. On the small scale of a corner of the Westminster City Park, several young children picked up the fundamentals fairly quickly —such as 6-year-old Tripp Baker, of Finksburg, who said simply that he liked hurling.

"We had heard of it before," said Tripp's mother, Karen. "We're going to be traveling to Ireland this summer so we came here to learn a little bit more so we could better appreciate the culture this summer."

To get a younger generation interested in playing hurling, camogie or Gaelic football would delight Beattie.

"The goal is to promote the sport in the Westminster area. We're going to try to target high schools to see if we can get the young Americans involved in the sport as an alternative to American football. It's a faster game," but, Beattie noted, "for a physical sport it's one of the lowest rates of injury."

