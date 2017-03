Md. 140 is closed in both directions between the Md. 97 exit and WMC Drive after a tractor trailer overturned with a load of lumber, according to Westminster City Police.

Police received the call about the truck at about 9:30 a.m. They said no one was injured in the incident, but the road will be closed for an extended period as a tow truck has been called and the lumber needs to be cleared from the road.

