Police: Man charged with chasing teen with machete

A man has been charged after chasing a teenager with a machete in Severn, county police said.

Daniel Mark Covington, 35, of White Plains, is charged with two counts each of first-degree assault, reckless endangerment and second-degree assault and possession of a controlled dangerous substance, online court records show.

Officers responded at 5:02 p.m. on Friday to the area of Richfield Drive near Pioneer Drive in Severn for a person armed with a knife.

A 17-year-old male from Severn and several witnesses said an unknown man confronted the 17-year-old, withdrew a machete from his vehicle and chased the teen, police said.

Police said Covington fled the scene in a vehicle. Officers canvassed the area and later found Covington in the area, police said.

He was arrested without incident, and the machete was recovered from inside his vehicle, police said.

The victim was not injured.

Online court records show Covington was released Monday on bond of $35,000.