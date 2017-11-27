Woman arrested for posession with intent to distribute

A York woman was arrested after allegedly attempting to sell heroin to a police officer.

Aniela R. Zollars, 26, of the 800 block of South Duke St., York, Pennsylvania was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 22, and charged with possession of paraphernalia, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of heroin with intent to distribute and possession of Xanax with intent to distribute.

According to charging documents, police contacted Zollars after receiving a tip that she was selling heroin in the Hampstead area. Police said they arranged to meet with her to purchase heroin using a phone number provided by the informant. At the site, they placed Zollars under arrest and said they uncovered several devices used for smoking crack cocaine.

Zollars was released on $5,000 bond.

